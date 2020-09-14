Sentencing for Cleveland man convicted of fatal hit-skip accident on W. 25th Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who hit and killed a man crossing W. 25th Street last summer will be sentenced Monday morning.
Aaron Stallworth, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident for the July 27, 2019 fatal crash.
Richard Dubaniewicz, 58, was in the crosswalk when he was struck around 10:30 p.m. at W. 25th Street and Clark Avenue.
Cleveland police said Dubaniewicz had the right of way with the pedestrian walk sign activated.
Stallworth was driving around 60 MPH and failed to stop at the red light.
He then fled the scene northbound on W. 25th Street and crashed into a car on Wade Avenue.
After the Wade Avenue crash, Stallworth fled on foot.
Officers arrested him in October.
Dubaniewicz’s sister, Loretta Dinger, told 19 News, “My brother didn’t deserve to die like that. It’s terrible.”
