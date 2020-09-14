Seven Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus restrictions this weekend

OHIO (WOIO) - The Ohio Investigative Unit cited seven more bars this weekend for violating health orders put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Bogside Pub in Willowick, High Tide Tavern in Geneva-on-the-Lake, Pavilion Restaurant in Geneva-on-the-Lake, Karma Café in Akron and Cleveland’s Local Eatery in Cleveland and were among the Northeast Ohio businesses cited this weekend.
Pavilion Restaurant was cited both Friday and Saturday night for having patrons shoulder-to shoulder at the bar.
Cleveland’s Local Eatery was cited Saturday night when agents from the Investigative Unit arrived to find the doors locked and windows covered in an attempt to hide what was happening inside. The restaurant was cited for serving alcohol after 10 p.m. in violation of Governor Mike DeWine’s orders.
Bogside Pub was cited for serving alcohol at 10:15 p.m.
High Tide Tavern received a citation for serving alcohol as late as 10:55 p.m. Agents from the Investigative Unit also saw a group of about 50-60 people packed in a large group around the bar.
Karma Café was cited for having patrons drinking alcoholic beverages at 12:25 a.m.
Other bars cited throughout Ohio include Factory 42 in Columbiana and JLK Carry Out Bar and Grill in Beallsvile.
The businesses will face hearings in Columbus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.