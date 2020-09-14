Two teenagers injured in Canton double shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday morning.
Canton Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on 8th Street NW near Arlington Avenue NW.
Officers found two victims who were injured after an unknown person shot through the front window of the house they were in.
An 18-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old victim is expected to survive.
The Canton Police Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information to call them at 330-489-2144.
