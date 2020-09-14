Cigarette thief wanted by Willoughby Police for swiping 10 packs from gas station

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police are searching for the man wanted for stealing 10 packs of Newport 100′s from the Speedway gas station on Mentor Avenue and Kirtland Road.
Police said the theft happened at 5:14 a.m. on Sept. 7.
The suspect was described by police as being in his 40s and about 6′ tall.
He was reportedly wearing gray shorts and an orange Cleveland Browns shirt with “Brownie the Elf” pictured on it.
Police said he was last seen leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed in the passenger seat of a black sedan that headed northbound on Kirtland Road towards Pelton.
According to police, the suspect is a regular patron of that Speedway location.
Call the Willoughby Police Department at (440) 953-4210 with any tips in reference to case #20-19428.
