World War II veteran from Aurora honored for his many sacrifices and heroism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - He’s a hero that’s seen it all.
Veteran Nick Mendiola emotionally reacted to his loved ones honoring him today at the Independence village of Aurora Senior Retirement community.
“Makes me feel wonderful and I appreciate everything everyone’s done for me, and the good lord took care of me while I was serving in the war I thank everyone who had something to do with that," he said.
Mendiola flew 25 combat missions over Europe which is just one of his accomplishments.
Now his biography is on the Veteran’s Wall of Honor.
His children, Tony & Carm, say they have been blessed to have Mendiola as their father who not only fought for his country but has been a pillar of strength for both of them.
" Amazing day he’s been looking forward to it and we can’t thank everybody enough he’s the leader of our family," said Tony.
“He’s a true hero and we’re so proud of him and so happy to honor him today," said Carm.
