A 15-year-old girl found safe after going missing last week

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Michaiah Snell was found safe after going missing last week, her mother said.
Michaiah Snell’s mother previously told 19 News she saw her daughter get into a man’s car Tuesday.
Mentor Police Department confirmed Saturday that Michaiah was missing.
Michaiah‘s mother said her daughter left home around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.
She said she saw Michaiah, 15, enter a man’s silver, 4-door sedan after the driver approached her near the family home.
Her mother said she did not recognize the driver.
Her mother yelled at the car, but she said they did not stop.
Michaiah’s mother said she’s grateful to the Mentor Police department for helping Michaiah come home safely.
