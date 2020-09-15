Akron man robbed after arranging to buy a laptop on Snapchat

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for two men who robbed a man at gunpoint Monday afternoon.
Police said the victim, a 21-year-old man, picked up a man after arranging to buy a laptop via Snapchat.
The victim drove the man to Allyn Street, where he was confronted by a second subject.
The man on Allyn Street then took out a handgun and demanded the victim’s money.
The suspect in the car then punched the victim in the face before running off with his iPhone and an undisclosed amount of money.
Police describe the suspects as two males, one black and one white, who are around 20-30 years old.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or text 274637 with any information.
