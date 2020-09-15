Attorney Tim Misny offering expertise to parents who are being asked to sign waivers upon their children’s return to the classroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Attorney Tim Misny has been reviewing legal waivers for decades, and he’s lending his expertise to parents who are being asked to sign waivers upon their children’s return to the classroom.
This week HB 606 was signed in to law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
The law takes effect in 90 days, and according to the governor’s office, it “ensures civil immunity to individuals, schools, health care providers, businesses, and other entities from lawsuits arising from exposure, transmission, or contraction of COVID-19, or any mutation of the virus, as long as they were not showing reckless, intentional, or willful misconduct.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.