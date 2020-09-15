Brunswick Police still searching for half of 6 cars stolen from driveways throughout city over the weekend

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police are asking people to keep their eyes open for three out of the six cars that are still missing after they were stolen throughout the city over the weekend.
Police said the six cars were stolen in between 3-5 a.m. from Friday to Sunday.
The cars were stolen from their respective driveways in several different geographic areas of the city, according to police.
Police gave the following descriptions of the cars that are still missing that officers need help finding:
- 2017 White BMW 320i with no plates
- 2018 Blue Volkswagen Touareg with plate HJR 9771
- 2019 Black Ford EcoSport with plate HXD 8302
Call Detective Merhaut at (330) 225-9111 if you see these cars or have any information on the thefts.
