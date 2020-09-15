Candidate for ODH director position knew of harassment Dr. Acton faced, Gov. DeWine says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said his team made Dr. Joan Duwve, a candidate for the Ohio Department of Health director, aware of harassment Dr. Amy Acton faced while holding the same position.
The Ohio governor announced last week that Dr. Duwve, of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, was appointed as the new director for the state’s health department during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hours later, Dr. Duwve withdrew her name for the position, citing personal reasons.
Dr. Duwve then told a South Carolina newspaper that she backed out of the position because of the treatment Dr. Acton received from some state lawmakers and Ohioans while working public service under Gov. DeWine.
“My family is off limits. I withdrew my name from consideration to protect my family from similar treatment," Dr. Duwve told The State.
When questioned during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing about the situations involving Dr. Duwve and former health director Dr. Acton, Gov. DeWine acknowledge the harassment from some, but said he does not think it is widespread and feels it should not deter people from Ohio.
