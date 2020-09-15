Canton police searching for teen who kicked and robbed 12-year-old girl in park

Harmont Park (Source: Google Maps)
By Rachel Vadaj | September 15, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 8:58 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police are searching for the teen who knocked a 12-year-old girl to the ground and kicked two to three times in her side before stealing her phone at Harmont Park.

Police said the incident happened on Monday between 6:10-6:40 p.m.

The suspect was described by police as a boy between the ages of 14-16.

Call Canton Police at (330) 438-4442 or text CANTON followed by your tip to 847411 if you know who the teen is or have any other information.

