Classes to continue at Oakwood Middle School after positive COVID-19 case

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Students will continue taking classes in-person at Oakwood Middle School in Canton after somebody there tested positive for COVID-19.
A call went out Monday night to families at the school notifying them of the positive case.
Plain Local Schools Superintendent Brent May said students will stay in class because the district is confident in the safety procedures they’ve put in place.
May said students would be in quarantine if desks had not been kept six feet apart.
Students in grades 7-12 at Plain Local Schools are participating in a mix of online and in-person classes.
