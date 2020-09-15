Cleveland Browns reemphasize importance of Responsible Restart as Thursday night game against Bengals approaches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Chief Operating Officer, Dave Jenkins, along with VP of Finance and Administration, Greg Rush, have awaited this week for the last six months.
They hope all the preparation will go off without a hitch.
Browns front office officials addressed Responsible Restart initiative for Thursday’s game. It’s a seven-step plan that COO David Jenkins says ensures crowd safety.
1. Physical separation of at least six feet of social distancing
2. Requirement of masks or other face coverings for all individuals (age 10+)
3. Health screening, including via a Fan Health Promise that requires pre-event self-health screenings for all fans, and on-site temperature checks and health questionnaires for all staff
4. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols throughout the venue
5. Comprehensive hygiene protocols for all fans and staff
6. Extensive training, signage and communication
7. Accountability, flexibility and compliance protocols to provide oversight and adapt to evolving circumstance
Fans will also find numerous changes to concourse concessions. Plexiglass has been added to all concessions for safe experiences between employees and cashiers, and stickers are located throughout waiting spaces to encourage six feet of social distancing.
The stadium has also transitioned to a cashless environment, and cash will no longer be accepted at any sales locations. Condiments and silverware for food will also be pre-packaged.
Masks and face coverings will be crucial for everyone in and around the stadium as well, and full compliance is key in ensuring fans can continue to come to games at FirstEnergy Stadium this season.
“We all play a key role in this,” said Rush, who is the Browns' gameday Infections Control Officer. “We’re going to hold ourselves accountable. We have certain auditing we have to do internally. The NFL is going to be here making sure we follow our plans accordingly. We can’t emphasize enough: If you don’t want to wear your face masks, don’t come. We’re taking it very seriously, and that training is as such to our partners and internal staff.”
Roughly 6,000 fans at home games are significantly better than no fans, and everyone in attendance must do their part to keep the environment safe.
“We just can’t emphasize it enough ... If you don’t want to follow wearing your face mask, don’t come. We want people to move forward and show that we can do this together,” says Rush.
That’s priority No. 1. The next mission for fans, of course, is to be loud and have fun when the Browns are on the field.
