Cleveland Browns reemphasize importance of Responsible Restart as Thursday night game against Bengals approaches

“We all play a key role in this,” said Rush, who is the Browns' gameday Infections Control Officer. “We’re going to hold ourselves accountable. We have certain auditing we have to do internally. The NFL is going to be here making sure we follow our plans accordingly. We can’t emphasize enough: If you don’t want to wear your face masks, don’t come. We’re taking it very seriously, and that training is as such to our partners and internal staff.”