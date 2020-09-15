Cleveland Police searching for suspects who damaged car in attempted break-in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for help identifying the criminal damaging suspects who were caught on surveillance camera trying to break into a car.
Police said the incident happened in the parking lot on the 2100 block of West 25th Street around 8 p.m. on Sept. 6.
The suspects did not get into the car, but they damaged the driver’s side window, according to police.
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify the suspects or have any other information on the incident.
