Cleveland Police searching for 2 tire thieves caught on surveillance camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for help identifying the two tire thieves caught on surveillance camera back on Aug. 20.
Police said the two men jumped over the Empire Motors fence and into their parking lot on 4200 Brookpark Road.
Surveillance cameras then caught them removing four tires from a 2014 Nissan Sentra before rolling them to the back of the building.
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify them or have any information on this theft.
