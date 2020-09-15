FirstEnergy resumes power shutoffs today: what to do if you can’t pay your bill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy Corp is resuming power shutoffs today for people who are behind on their bills.
FirstEnergy companies The Illuminating Company and Ohio Edison temporarily paused service disconnections early on in the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the companies will start disconnecting customers as soon as today.
Power companies say to give them a call if you’re unable to pay your bill.
FirstEnergy has programs that allow you to pay your bill based on a percentage of your income.
They also offer grants and deals, some of which may not have been available before the pandemic.
You can find out more about these programs on FirstEnergy’s website or call the Illuminating Company at 1-800-686-9901 or Ohio Edison at 1-800-686-3421.
