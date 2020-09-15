Flight attendants raise their voices after the aviation industry gets slammed by COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voices of outrage and protest could be heard outside the office of Sen. Sherrod Brown this afternoon.
Flight attendants spoke up to help convince the U.S. Senate to immediately pass a Covid-19 relief package.
They say it will help all working people...not just flight attendants.
Melissa Chipchak is one of those flight attendants.
She said airlines also need support because of everything that’s happened during the pandemic.
“The demand is worse than we’ve seen in years right now. We are experiencing thousands of potential layoffs across the nation," she said.
Chad Kleibscheidel from TWU local 556 arrived with one goal in mind.
“To get a clear extension of the payroll support program to help secure jobs and make sure we don’t end up in the unemployment lines," he said.
Melinda Beal from Council 63 in Cleveland said a relief package can really turn their situation around and help working men and women.
Beal said they need a decision by Oct. 1.
