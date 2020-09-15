87 deaths, an additional 1,001 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 4,506 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 139,485 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
These numbers will be updated at 2 p.m.
A briefing with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The governor is expected to discuss the bill signed into law on Monday granting legal protection to essential businesses from lawsuits stemming from COVID-19.
An additional 7,367 cases and 299 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 14,481 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,111 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
