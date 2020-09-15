Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr: ‘I care about one thing--winning’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham Jr. spent Sunday night the way he spends every night after a loss, sleepless.
“The same way I felt after any loss,” Beckham said on Tuesday. “Go to sleep at 5 in the morning. Just up. Just thinking.”
Not about his stats, he says, although his 22-yard performance was the second lowest of his career, but about the bigger picture. The inability to make an impact.
“When you want to be at a certain level of greatness, or anything like that, anything short of that is never gonna be acceptable,” Beckham says.
OBJ admits that he’d like to be targeted earlier.
“A shooter (in basketball) putting up a couple of 3′s early, and you hit two of 'em, you might drop 60,” he says.
But that didn’t happen in Baltimore. Instead, he was invisible in the first two quarters, and then, seemingly, their only target in the third.
What changed?
“There’s a lot of one-on-one’s,” Baker Mayfield said on Tuesday. “We take our one-on-one matchups. It might have looked like that (forcing the ball to Beckham), but it’s a one-on-one matchup.”
Beckham knows there’s a constant spotlight on him. He knows he’s partly responsible for that. All eyes are on him, and his body language. But he insists, the signs of frustration are not what you think.
“The way that I’ve been misrepresented to the world, it makes it hard,” Beckham says. "To just seem as if ‘I just want the ball’, when really, I just want to help.
“Once I get you all, the world, everyone, to understand that I care about one thing, and that’s winning and producing, I think you’ll be able to see some of the other actions and look at it from a different perspective.”
