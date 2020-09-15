Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser hit Tuesday morning

TROY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to always slow down for vehicles with flashing lights after one of its cruisers was hit early Tuesday morning.
A state Highway Patrol trooper was using his patrol car to block a lane while investigating a crash.
An impaired driver didn’t slow down and hit the car.
The back end of the cruiser was hit.
Ohio law requires drivers to move over at least one lane when passing any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.