Pause during pandemic means move to Sherwin-Williams’ new HQ likely won’t occur until 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams provided an update to the construction timeline of the company’s new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland.
Plans announced in February 2020 initially projected the new facilities to be ready for operation in 2023, but the company says a pause in some projects means a transition likely won’t occur until 2024.
The leader in paint-related products also announced construction and design firms that have been tapped to oversee the builds of the new global headquarters, as well as a research and development center in Brecksville:
- Pickard Chilton Architects, Inc. – Design architect for the global headquarters
- HGA Architects and Engineers, LLC (HGA) – Base building architect for the global headquarters; Design, base building and interior architect for the R&D Center
- Vocon Partners, LLC – Interior architect for the global headquarters
- Welty Gilbane, a Joint Venture – Construction manager
- Mark G. Anderson Consultants, Inc. (MGAC) – Project manager, project controls and owner’s representative
- CBRE Inc. – Real estate and economic development advisor
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP – Legal and economic development counsel
- Hanson Bridgett LLP – Legal counsel
- inSITE Advisory Group – Economic development advisor
“The key partners we have selected are aligned with our vision of creating a next generation workplace that supports serving our customers at the highest level, retaining and attracting top talent, and igniting creativity, collaboration and industry-leading innovation,” said John G. Morikis, Sherwin-Williams Chairman and CEO. “As we move forward with the next phase of this critical project, my deepest appreciation goes to our employees who have adapted quickly and safely throughout the pandemic to meet our customers' needs in new and unique ways.”
Sherwin-Williams intends on investing at least $600 million in both facilities, which will house over 3,500 employees with room to grow.
