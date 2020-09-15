Police arrest suspected Shaker Heights prowler who attempted to break into homes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested the man they believe has been seen on multiple neighborhood surveillance cameras in Shaker Heights, in some cases trying to break into homes.
Kevin Graham, 39, of Garfield Heights was taken into custody shortly after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.
He’s facing attempted burglary and theft charges but it’s unclear if additional charges are pending.
A court date was not immediately set.
Police believe he’s been striking fear in multiple Shaker Heights neighborhoods over the summer, most recently appearing on home surveillance systems near Larchmere Blvd. and Leighton Rd.
He was arrested outside a residence near that intersection after officers found him hiding beneath the resident’s vehicle in their back driveway.
“I’ve never had a situation like this, ever in my life," said the woman who lives there.
She asked not to be identified but agreed to share her story after the man showed up on she and her husband’s camera shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.
“He tried to open the door," she told 19 News. "He opened the exterior door and definitely tried to push pretty hard.”
Police were sent to the neighborhood on Tuesday after another person called 911.
“We just had someone come up to our back door and try to get in," the woman told dispatchers.
The call went in at 5:02 a.m. Officers arrived around 5:07 a.m.
“They were just on it. You could see all the cars up and down the street," said the woman whose car the suspect hid beneath. "That makes me feel very safe.”
Court records show Graham has a lengthy history with burglaries and break-ins; he was also on probation.
