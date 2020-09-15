Report cards for Ohio schools released for academic year cut short by coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Education released the annual school district report cards on Tuesday for the year that was shortened by the COVID-19 crisis.
As a result of the closure of school buildings, the 2020 Ohio report cards do not contain an overall grade for each district.
Highlights in this year’s report include:
- Continued improvement in the high school graduation rate
- More students are meeting the Prepared for Success measure
- Gains in industry-recognized credentials and dual enrollment
“While schools have less information available than in years past, we still emphasize the importance of gauging where students are in terms of academic achievement and using available district data to inform improvement to instruction,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction with the Ohio Department of Education.
The reports also do not include information about students' state test results.
