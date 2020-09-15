Reports: Big Ten makes plans to move forward with a fall football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big Ten football is back on track to play this fall amid the pandemic, sources said on Tuesday night.
Big Ten presidents reportedly met on Sunday to talk about the medical protocols and testing measures.
Word got out that the Big Ten would announce their plans for football on Tuesday night when the University of Nebraska President reportedly let it slip at a news conference on Tuesday morning.
The conference approved an eight-game, conference-only season schedule that may start as early as Oct. 17, according to sources.
The top two teams from each division would then battle it out for the Big Ten Championship.
Whether fans will be allowed in the stands or not is unknown at this time.
The Big Ten postponed the fall sports season due to the pandemic was announced a month ago on Aug. 11.
The PAC 12 followed in the Big Ten’s footsteps soon after.
According to ESPN, the league’s council of chancellors and presidents voted to postpone the season 11-3 back in Aug., with Ohio State, Nebraska, and Iowa being the three electing to proceed with the season.
With some college football teams already kicking off their seasons this past weekend, Ohio State Head Football Coach Ryan Day and his players are asked the Big Ten on Thursday, “why can’t they play?”
The statement Coach Day posted on his Twitter page last week called out the Big Ten’s lack of communication, saying the stream of information given out since the decision to postpone the season has been “disappointing and often unclear.”
Coach Day’s statement came just days before the ACC’s season officially started on Saturday, and he didn’t fail to point out that four of those teams played each other last weekend.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.