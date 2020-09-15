Salvation Army to begin 'Kettle Campaign’ early to rescue Christmas for Northeast Ohio families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in 130 years, the Salvation Army is preparing for Christmas early.
“At the Salvation Army, Christmas is always on your mind. It’s the biggest and most intense time of the year,” said Thomas Applin, division secretary for Greater Cleveland.
Due to the impact the pandemic has had on the community, and continues to, they are expecting more families to need their help.
But with an increase in need comes a need for more money.
The annual Kettle Campaign won’t start until November, and the organization is expecting to bring in at least 50% less than last year.
“The important thing is that if we start early and we get a jump on the season, hopefully we’ll be able to mitigate any losses we see at the kettles,” said Applin.
The Salvation Army is asking for you to start donating now and help them with their initiative, “Rescue Christmas,” by dropping off toys or by donating money.
“We have to remember what it was like when we were a child, how important Christmas morning was," said Applin. "And how devastating it would be to not have Christmas”.
Just last year, the organization gave gifts to 4,500 children and are expecting to serve at least 6,000 kids this year.
“Our community, the Cleveland community, they’re going to come through and help us make it,” said Applin.
Just maybe, with your help, they’ll rescue Christmas.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.