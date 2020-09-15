Suspected impaired driver leads Oakwood police on 2 chases in 1 day

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man suspected of driving under the influence, is behind bars after leading police on not one, but two chases Sunday, said police.
Oakwood police said the man was first spotted driving erratically on Macedonia Road in Macedonia by an off-duty police officer.
When he entered Oakwood, police said he refused to pull over and a chase began.
At times, police said, speeds reached 60mph in a 25mph zone.
Sgt. Ken Willner terminated the pursuit for safety.
15 minutes later the driver ended up back in Oakwood, in front of Detective Ed Thyret’s cruiser.
Another chase began and this time Thyret said the driver did crash into another car.
That driver was not injured.
The suspect was then taken into custody.
Thyret said the suspect is facing three felony charges and 10 traffic charges.
