TSA officers stop man with handgun at Cleveland Hopkins airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stopped a man with a 9 mm handgun and a loaded magazine from boarding an airplane Saturday.
TSA said that around 5 a.m. an officer found the gun in the man’s carry-on bag.
The TSA officer immediately notified Cleveland Police. A deputy came to the checkpoint and took the weapon.
The TSA said a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 but can go as high as $13,669.
Even individuals with concealed carry permits are not allowed to bring a firearm into the passenger section of an airplane.
You can bring firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packed in a hardback case, unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.