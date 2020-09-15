US Open winner wears mask with Tamir Rice’s name on it before tennis championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Naomi Osaka used her platform as a professional athlete during the U.S. Open to spotlight several African-Americans who were killed by police.
Ahead of Saturday’s championship, Osaka walked onto the court wearing a black mask with text of Tamir Rice’s name on it.
Osaka wore masks to her other matches in the tournament with names that include Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
Rice was 12 years old when he was shot by a Cleveland police officer in November 2014 while carrying an Airsoft pellet gun.
Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka on Saturday for the U.S. Open women’s single tennis championship.
