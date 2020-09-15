US Open winner wears mask with Tamir Rice’s name on it before tennis championship

US Open winner wears mask with Tamir Rice’s name on it before tennis championship
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, pulls off her headphones as she walks on the court before playing against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | September 15, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated September 15 at 11:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Naomi Osaka used her platform as a professional athlete during the U.S. Open to spotlight several African-Americans who were killed by police.

Ahead of Saturday’s championship, Osaka walked onto the court wearing a black mask with text of Tamir Rice’s name on it.

Osaka wore masks to her other matches in the tournament with names that include Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Rice was 12 years old when he was shot by a Cleveland police officer in November 2014 while carrying an Airsoft pellet gun.

[ Cleveland police deem shooting 'reasonable and within guidelines' ]

Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka on Saturday for the U.S. Open women’s single tennis championship.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.