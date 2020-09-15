10-year-old boy shot in Cleveland and rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old boy was shot in the back Tuesday afternoon on Cleveland’s East Side.
The shooting occurred at 3272 East. 117th St., and the boy was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
The boy’s condition is unknown at this time, and police have not announced any arrests.
19 News has arrived on scene to gain more details surrounding the shooting.
Police are investigating, and the neighborhood has been shut down.
