80-year-old Cleveland man arrested for killing neighbor, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-man was arrested for the fatal shooting of his 68-year-old neighbor Monday evening.
Cleveland police said the suspect was arguing with another neighbor in the 9300 block of Gorman Avenue about their dogs.
Barbara Rogers apparently tried to intervene and the 80-year-old shot her multiple times, police said.
When officers arrived on the scene, Rogers was found down on the front lawn.
EMS transported her to MetroHealth Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
After the murder, police said the suspect walked back into his house.
He was taken into custody shortly afterwards.
At this time, no charges have been filed and the suspect’s name has not been released.
Multiple neighbors told 19 News Reporter Kelly Kennedy this man had an ongoing dispute with the victim over his dogs and his dogs had recently attacked her.
