Akron Police searching for identity theft suspect caught using woman’s stolen credit cards on camera

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are asking for the community to help identify the identity theft suspect caught using a woman’s stolen credit cards on Sept. 4.
Police said the victim’s credit cards were taken from her car in the 200 block of West Center Street the previous day.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect making purchases with the stolen cards at the Speedway and CVS on East Market Street, according to police.
Call Akron Police Detective Joyner at (330) 375-2530, the APD Tip Line at (330) 375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at (330) 434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can remain anonymous.
Akron Police instruct the community to not approach the suspect if you see him, call 911 instead.
