Alliance Police chase starts with domestic dispute, ends with police finding a gun, AK-47

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man led Alliance Police on a chase Tuesday night after pointing an AK-47 pistol at his ex-girlfriend and her brother.
Alliance Police said 26-year-old Demario McKenzie of Columbus went to a residence on Reed Street where his ex-girlfriend and her brother were.
At the residence, he allegedly pointed a loaded AK-47 pistol at them before police arrived.
McKenzie got in his BMW and drove away from the scene when he saw officers arrive.
Police said McKenzie tried to hit an officer’s car head-on before driving northbound out of town with the pistol in his BMW.
Police caught up to McKenzie on State Route 14 in Edinburgh.
Officers apprehended McKenzie and found the AK-47 and a bag of crack cocaine in his car.
