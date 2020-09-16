Cleveland Browns fan says he was ripped off trying to buy home opener tickets on Craigslist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals is kicking off Thursday night, but because of COVID restrictions, most of us will be watching the game from the comfort of our couch.
Colin Wurgler has literally been counting down the days until the big game.
“I love that football’s back,” said Wurgler. “I was scared that it wasn’t going to because of the whole situation. This whole year has just been terrible.”
But due to COVID, only 6,000 fans will be allowed inside and only season ticket holders are eligible, so getting your hands-on tickets this year isn’t easy. That is why Wurgler was so psyched when he thought he was going to score two tickets to the Browns first home game of the season for a little over $100.
“I saw somebody was selling them for like $65 apiece, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.' And he said in the description it was because he had an emergency and he couldn’t make it,” he said.
So, Wurgler got in touch with the Craigslist seller.
“He talked me through a process of paying through PayPal and he sounded like a top-notch guy,” explained Wurgler. “He didn’t sound like somebody that would try to scam somebody and he said that his sister had COVID and that’s why he couldn’t make it to the game because he was helping treat her.”
Wurgler sent $110 to the seller via PayPal. As soon as he sent the money the seller hung up the phone and when Wurgler tried to call back his line was disconnected.
“We did this weird thing on PayPal where you paid for a friend and it wasn’t like business so they couldn’t do anything about it,” said Wurgler.
Wurgler was crushed when he realized what had happened.
“I mean I was at the max disappointed. I was literally hanging my head down. I was like, ‘You gotta be kidding me.’ I just lost money just because I wanted to go to a Browns game.”
Wurgler says he wasn’t the only one. Several other Browns fans reposted the Craigslist ad with the caption “fake tickets” trying to warn other potential victims.
“I just feel so bad for them too just because I guess I could’ve stopped it in the first place if I would’ve posted something,” he said.
Browns season ticket holders can resell their tickets, but the Browns suggest only selling them through the NFL ticket exchange through Ticketmaster or their box office.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.