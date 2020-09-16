Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival through Oct. 4

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Due to popular demand, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced it is extending its Asian Lantern Festival for over two more weeks.
The Festival was originally scheduled to end this Sunday, August 23.
However, the reduced capacity due to the coronavirus crisis led many nights of the festival to sell out.
Despite the smaller crowds, the event has already seen more than 150,000 guests this year.
The Asian Lantern Festival will now end Sunday, Oct. 4.
Visitors will have the option of walking or driving through the event.
In the special event’s third year, the festival returned on July 8 with over 1,000 illuminated lanterns across more than 70 new lantern displays, new acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, and culturally-inspired cuisine.
Performances will be held nightly at 6:45, 7:45, 8:45, and 9:45 p.m. Each performance will total approximately 15-20 minutes.
To allow for social distancing, there is a limited number of tickets available each night of the Asian Lantern Festival.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has several safety measures during the festival to protect against COVID-19 including one-way directional flow through the event, handwashing stations, and frequent sanitation of Zoo grounds.
The drive-thru experience on Sept. 16, 17 runs from 6:30-10:30 p.m. and from 6:30-10 on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.
The price is $54 per car for Zoo members and $60 for non-members.
Advanced reservations can only be bought online and are required to enter for the drive-thru experience.
Drive-thru tickets are spaced out in half-hour time slots with the final ticket entry scheduled for 10 or 10:30 p.m.
Guests will not be allowed to leave their cars during the festival.
The walk-thru experience will be on the rest of the evenings from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Advanced reservations for the walk-thru experience are highly encouraged.
Advanced tickets bought online until 3 p.m. are $20 per ticket or $60 for a group of four for non-members and $18 per ticket or $54 for a group of four for members.
Tickets bought at the box office for the same day until 9:30 p.m. are $22 per ticket or $66 per group of four for members and non-members.
Children under 2 get in for free.
The Asian Lantern Festival continues rain or shine.
