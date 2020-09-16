Cleveland police looking for man who attacked China Town restaurant employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a customer upset about the amount of his bill, attacked several restaurant employees.
According to officers, the man ordered food from China Town restaurant in the 3700 block of Pearl Road on Sept. 13.
After he ordered, he argued with employees and then exited the store, police said.
Police said he then returned, went through a closed door that leads to the kitchen and punched the employees numerous times.
China Town has been in business for 30 years.
Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Cynthia Moore at 216-623-2705.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.