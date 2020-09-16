Cleveland police release video of gunman’s West Side carjacking at sentencing hearing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released surveillance video Tuesday, showing Steven Bond minutes before robbing a man at gunpoint.
“Shows the defendant pacing the area around this apartment complex looking for a victim, he was riding around on a stolen bicycle," said state attorney Carl Mazzone. "This was about 4 p.m., so another broad daylight, another up-and-coming Cleveland neighborhood that the defendant decided would be easy pickings for himself”.
Bond pleaded guilty to all of the charges.
“When I did this crime I was in a very low point in my life, which caused me to do drugs, which I am not proud of doing," said Bond. “My drug of choice was PCP, cocaine, and alcohol, I was sprung on drugs, I had no place to go, I was homeless.”
One of the victims spoke up in court, saying he still cant get the image of Bond’s face out of his head.
"And his gun pointed to my face, and the sight of my car driving away without me in it, I’m constantly looking over my shoulder " said the victim.
In one of the surveillance videos you can see one of the victims running from the scene, and later on Bond driving away in the victim’s car.
Bond was sentenced to 12 years in prison for three different crimes, two armed robbery charges and one count of possession of stolen property.
Bond could get out sooner if he plays by all the rules behind bars.
