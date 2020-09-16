Funeral held for Cleveland Police Officer Nick Sabo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The funeral for Cleveland Police Officer Nick Sabo was held Wednesday morning at Holy Name Church in Cleveland.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers, first responders and Cleveland police were in attendance, showing their support for Officer Sabo’s family.
The service filled to an overflowing standing room only crowd.
Those who knew Officer Sabo best, spoke about his dedication to service, his humor and immense love for his family.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released this statement:
This is the second funeral Cleveland Police have attended in less than a week. Det. James Skernivitz was laid to rest Friday after he was murdered while working undercover on Sept. 4.
The two men died the same day.
“This week has been draining like no other week for police officers and police officers in northern Ohio,” said Rick DeChant with the Cleveland Police Foundation. The foundation is raising money to ease some of the financial burden for their families.
“Without question, this has been a difficult, tough week for everyone who wears a Cleveland Police uniform. Even more importantly, tough for the families. Just as these men and women serve in uniform, the families serve as well. That’s part of what our mission is to support them,” said DeChant.
Sabo leaves behind his wife and four children. There is a Hero’s fund with the foundation set up for Sabo’s family in his honor.
“The biggest impact is the survivors,” said DeChant. He added in this case, “we understand there’s going to be educational needs and that is what we’re trying to do.”
To contribute go to the clevelandpolicefoundaiton.org
