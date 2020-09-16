Geneva native donates customized safety dividers to students in Geneva-Area City Schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Louie DeJesus donated more than 5,000 personal safety dividers to students in the Geneva-Area City School District.
“My wife and I both graduated from the Geneva School District, my three children went to Geneva School District," said DeJesus. "We’ve always tried to figure out a way to give back to the school, it’s my hometown, this was the perfect item to give to them.”
The dividers were made by the folks over at DeJesus' business, CompanyBox.
These aren’t just your regular dividers, they come customized with the students name on them.
The dividers are meant to stop students from spreading COVID-19 to one another.
Geneva High School’s principal says he appreciates this donation because the district wouldn’t be able to afford all of the dividers.
“He fills those gaps that where we can’t afford to do things other school districts are doing… Louie’s just been a great support to this district,” said Doug Wetherholt, principal, Geneva High School.
DeJesus also provided blank dividers for new students in the district, that way they can also have their own personalized divider.
“Very kind of them to come up with a solution that empowered the students to take responsibility in their well-being and their fellow classmates well-being," Wetherhold added.
