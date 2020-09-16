I-X Center to permanently close after 35 years due to coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The International Exposition Center announced Wednesday it’s closing its doors for good after operating for 35 years.
A press release sent out by the I-X Center said the coronavirus pandemic caused the closure.
Since 1985, the I-X Center has welcomed more than two million visitors annually.
The 2.2 million square foot building was recognized in Guinness World Records in the late 80s as the largest single building convention center in the U.S.
The building had 1.6 million square feet of exhibition space.
