Northeast Ohio weather: Cool stretch of late-Summer weather kicks off Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hasn’t today been an absolutely beautiful day?
I hope that you’ve been able to take advantage of it.
More lovely, quiet, dry weather is in the forecast through the weekend, but it will be unseasonably cool starting tomorrow.
In the short term, we’re tracking our next cold front.
This feature will provide the focus for increasing clouds after 3:00 AM Thursday.
The front may also spark a few light rain showers or sprinkles between 3:00 AM and 1:00 PM Thursday.
Not everyone will see rain.
The front will do two more things for us.
1.) Get rid of the milky wildfire haze we’ve been seeing all week
2.) Bring us unseasonably cool weather starting on Thursday
Highs will only top out in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon.
We will barely make it into the low 60s (!) Friday and Saturday.
If you’re keeping track, typical highs for this time of the year are in the low 70s.
Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 60s Sunday and Monday.
We should make a run at the low 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Other than tomorrow’s chance for light rain, the forecast through next Wednesday is totally dry with plenty of sunshine.
