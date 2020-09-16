Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and warmer with afternoon temperatures well in the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine in the forecast today. We will continue to see a bit of haziness to the sky as the smoke from the western fires is still up there. We will see some warming in advance of a cold front that is forecast to track through later tonight. Afternoon temperatures should have no problem getting into the middle to upper 70s. A pleasant day for sure. That cold front that rolls through will mean business. A big shot of fall like air is on the way the rest of the week. Temperatures by early tomorrow morning drop into the 50s. We will remain in the 60s tomorrow.