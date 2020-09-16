Ohio launches job program to help Cleveland workers impacted by pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are working to help get people in Cuyahoga County back to work after months of job loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor and Lt. Gov. are working with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and JobsOhio, the state’s private nonprofit economic development corporation, to launch a pilot initiative in Cuyahoga County that aims to connect employers and job seekers.
The initiative will be known as Ohio To Work and so far, Cuyahoga County is the only place the pilot will take place.
“Ohio To Work will bring together employers, educators and career coaches to help Ohioans get back to work,” Governor Mike DeWine said. "We want to do all we can to help Ohioans find a new job and launch a new career.”
Like the rest of the nation, Ohio has experienced historically high job displacement because of the pandemic. According to JobsOhio, more than a million workers across the U.S. were displaced.
Ohio To Work hopes to both train workers for jobs and help connect people with jobs they are already qualified for.
The initiative will also host virtual career fairs.
Visit the Ohio To Work website for more information.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.