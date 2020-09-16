Rash of car break-ins has Avon Lake police warning residents to take common sense precautions

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake police have two requests for residents: stop leaving cars unlocked, and stop leaving keys and fobs in unlocked cars.
Over the past several months, Cleveland’s western suburbs have been subject to several vehicle break-ins and vehicle thefts.
In the last two weeks, the criminal activity has seeped into the eastern end of Avon Lake, and according to police, a car was just stolen from Legacy Pointe Parkway on Sept. 14.
Many of the thefts occurred between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., and police suspect the thieves could be coming in from the Cleveland area.
Residents who see suspicious people during the late night or early morning hours are urged to call police at 440-933-4567.
