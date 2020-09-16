RTA receives federal funds to improve the Red Line

“As Ohio’s leader and only provider of rail for public transportation, our system has proven to be one of our region’s greatest assets for mobility enhancement for Greater Cleveland residents. Now, with this federal grant investment, we are one-step closer to eliminating the risk of losing this resource --- a resource that offers mobility options to residents as they journey to school, work, health care and a host of other essential destinations each day,” said RTA CEO and General Manager, India Birdsong.