RTA receives federal funds to improve the Red Line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) was granted $15 million in federal funds to help replace the Red Line.
RTA officials said the funds will go towards the cost of replacing the 34 rail cars needed to operate the Red Line.
“As Ohio’s leader and only provider of rail for public transportation, our system has proven to be one of our region’s greatest assets for mobility enhancement for Greater Cleveland residents. Now, with this federal grant investment, we are one-step closer to eliminating the risk of losing this resource --- a resource that offers mobility options to residents as they journey to school, work, health care and a host of other essential destinations each day,” said RTA CEO and General Manager, India Birdsong.
RTA’s Red Line serves around 20,000 riders per day.
The Blue and Green Lines serve around 5,000 riders per day.
A total of 74 cars make up the Red, Blue and Green Lines.
“This grant will go a long way toward the goal of the approximately $300 million needed for the entire rail car replacement program. That includes the cost to replace both heavy and light rail cars, and for design and program management, maintenance facility modifications, station and platform modifications, rail equipment and contingencies in support of the new rail cars," said Birdsong.
