Speeder caught by Ohio troopers with $158,000 worth of ecstasy pills and cough syrup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man is facing up to eight years in prison after he was caught with a large supply of ecstasy pills and cough syrup valued at approximately $158,000.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a driver in Wyandot County on Sept. 4 for speeding on State Route 15 in a 2020 Toyota Camry.
While interacting with the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Daniel Woodard, troopers noticed the smell of burnt marijuana, which prompted a probable cause search.
The search of the Columbus man’s car resulted in the seizure of 1,300 doses of ecstasy pills and 120 bottles of promethazine cough syrup.
Woodard was booked at the Wyandot County Jail on a felony charge of drug possession.
