Walsh Jesuit students face expulsion from Cuyahoga Falls school if they don’t admit to attending party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls have warned students that they could be dismissed if they are not honest about attending a large house party.
In a letter to parents, school President Karl Ertle and Principal Sean Lynch described seeing visual evidence of at least 100 students at a party in Macedonia who were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, posing a greater risk of spreading COVID-19 to other families in the community.
“This situation and those who attended the party have put the health and safety of our entire school community at-risk. As such, we have no choice but to require a mandatory exclusion, starting immediately, for any Walsh Jesuit student who attended the party,” school leaders wrote.
Students who attended the party will not be allowed to go to Walsh Jesuit functions, including in-person instruction, until at least Sept. 28.
Any student who does not confess to attending the party and is later discovered to have been there will be dismissed from Walsh Jesuit High School, officials warned.
“We are saddened to have to inform you of this situation and to make this decision, but we cannot allow the actions of the few who have violated the trust of the school community to threaten the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”
