Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools student and staff member test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools confirmed on Tuesday that their district has experienced its first two positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
According to the district, the student is from Northern Career Institute in Eastlake and the staff member works at Edison Elementary in Willoughby.
The district is keeping families informed on the number of active and cumulative positive COVID-19 cases on a dashboard you can access by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.