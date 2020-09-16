A year later: Cleveland Heights family grieving over murdered son still hopeful for an arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One year later Kenneta Bey is still struggling with overwhelming grief after her 22-year-old son, Johnshae' Boyd Bey, was shot to death in the city of Cleveland, in a parking lot on the way to visit a friend.
“It’s very difficult, very difficult. I can’t say I came to terms with it cause my son is supposed to be here with us,” she said.
Johnshae' Boyd Bey was busy and successful. He was a Cleveland Heights High School grad, he was working as a videographer and photographer, and had just finished producing a video for a touring comedian.
And as if the grief is not enough there is added frustration as there have been no arrests, a year after the murder.
Cleveland Police confirmed to 19 News that the case is still active and detectives continue to follow any leads they may receive.
Kenneta Bey says she speaks with police, almost weekly, hoping for a break in the case.
“He made you feel like, ‘Hey, I can do that, there’s nothing I can’t do,'” she said, “We’re missing that.”
The family held a vigil, in the Cleveland parking lot where Johnshae' was killed, on the one year anniversary of his murder.
