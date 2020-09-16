10-year-old boy hit during gunfire exchange between group recording music video and occupants of car, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say two men, ages 18 and 20, were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy injured.
Investigators say the boy was found by police on Tuesday afternoon laying on the porch of a East 117th Street home with a gunshot wound to his back.
Detectives learned that a group of people were recording a music video on the street corner nearby when there was an exchange of gunfire between them and occupants of a vehicle.
The boy was hit by gunfire, according to Cleveland police, and was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
