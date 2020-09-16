80-year-old Cleveland man pleads not guilty to murdering neighbor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 80-year-old Cleveland man accused of shooting and killing his 68-year-old neighbor pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.
Johnny Hogue is charged with aggravated murder.
According to Cleveland police, Hogue shot and killed Barbara Rogers Monday evening in the 9300 block of Gorman Avenue.
Officers said Hogue was arguing with another neighbor about their dogs when Rogers tried to intervene.
Hogue allegedly shot Rogers multiple times.
When officers arrived on the scene, Rogers was lying on the front lawn.
EMS transported her to MetroHealth hospital, where she died from her injuries.
After the homicide, police said Hogue walked back into his house.
He was taken into custody shortly afterwards.
Multiple neighbors told 19 News Reporter Kelly Kennedy this man had an ongoing dispute with Rogers over his dogs and his dogs had recently attacked her.
Hogue is being held on a $1 million bond and his case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
